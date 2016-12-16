Another year, another seniors dinner

For the 23 year, staff and students at Drumheller Valley Secondary School have prepared a dinner for the local seniors.

"It's a celebration and the kids work desperately hard to pull this celebration off, but it's all joyous, it's all fun and it's an opportunity for them to re-engage with the senior community," Principal of DVSS, Curtis LaPierre, explained.

He added that the meal this year was the same standard meal they see most years, the full turkey dinner, with his infamous sticky date pudding as dessert.



"I did change the dressing this year. I got away from the champagne cranberry dressing, 'cause some of the seniors got a little tipsy last year," LaPierre joked, "so I went with an Italian dressing this year."

The event started at DVSS 25 years ago, but the dinner had to skip two years because of the renovations.

LaPierre added that he loves seeing the kids and seniors enjoying themselves.

The seniors were joined by Drumheller RCMP member, Sara Rayat, members from the Town of Drumheller and the Superintendent of Golden Hills School, Bevan Davern.

In addition to the dinner, the seniors were treated to entertainment from the DVSS choir and band, and Santa Clause even made a visit for photo opportunities.