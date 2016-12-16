Christmas Kettle Campaign needs a final push

There are fewer than ten days left until Christmas and the people at the Salvation Army are scrambling to make sure that everyone gets a taste of the holidays.

Their Christmas kettles are set up outside all of the grocery outlets in town to collect donations from the public.

"This is out major fundraising project of the year," explained Captain Jennifer Hiller. "We're headed into the last week of the campaign and we are running a bit behind in our financial goal; at this point we're about $2,400 behind where we'd like to be."

"We recognize it's been a difficult year for people; we're seeing that, certainly, in the Food Bank," said Hillier, who added their number of monthly hampers has jumped by 26 per cent over last year. "We're reaching out to the community and asking people if you can give, then please do. Every little bit counts and it all adds up at the end of the day."

Hillier told 99.5 Drum FM the demand for Christmas hampers, which include a turkey and all the trimmings, and toy hampers has risen from about 80 in 2014 to more than 130 today.

"We're just continually, absolutely amazed with the generosity of this community," raved Hillier. "We know that people in Drumheller are generous and people will step up and they will give."