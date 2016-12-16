Armed robber sought in Stettler

RCMP in Stettler are looking for an armed robber after someone held up a liquor store on Thursday evening.

About 10:45 p.m., a man walked into the store, grabbed a case of beer, then pulled a handgun on the clerk.

He made off with cash and the beer. The cashier was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male who was wearing construction coveralls and a black hood and gloves.

He was driving a four door red or pink sedan similar to a Honda Accord. It's believed two other men were in the car.

If you can help call Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3382 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-8477 (TIPS).