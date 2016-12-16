PC leadership hopeful visits valley

Progressive Conservative leadership hopeful Jason Kenney visited Drumheller Thursday evening.

He spoke to a full room at the Cretaceous Conference Centre and outlined his plan for a united conservative voice against the ruling New Democrats.

"I want to propose a new party that brings together the PC's and Wildrose so we avoid the risk of a second NDP term that I think would be just a disaster for Alberta and the response has been phenomenal," said Kenney.

He explained further that eight out of ten grassroots Wildrose and PC voters want to see unity. Meanwhile, Wildrose leader Brian Jean wants to see more information about what a merger might look like.

"My only message to Brian is just please, don't do anything that would damage the chances of unity next spring and be prepared to talk to me if I get that mandate from PC members," added Kenney.

The former federal cabinet minister says they have been seeing more older folks attending the rallies and events, but feels he's seeing success with younger Albertans.

"My campaign has had great success in reaching out to youth. We've sold hundreds of new PC memberships to young Albertans who want a government focused on economic opportunity so they have a future in this province," noted Kenney.

As for the future of a carbon tax under a united conservative voice, Kenney says they would repeal it quickly should they assume power.

"The carbon tax is all economic pain and no environmental gain. It's going to make everything more expensive," outlined Kenney.

The Alberta PC Party leadership convention will take place March 17 in Calgary.