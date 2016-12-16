Cold weather hit the valley, but the snow barely showed

This winter season hasn't really shown us what mother nature can do, except for that cold wind snap.

"Usually it's a big system that moves across and drags a whole bunch of cold air behind it as it moves across. In this case, it was more of a Colorado low that moved across to Manitoba that really helped it drag down from the Arctic," stated Kirk Torneby, Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

So far we've had a very frigid air mass that set across the Central Prairies for some time, which is something we haven't seen in a couple years.

"Looking back, it's been a few years since we've seen highs really below minus 20 and really anything that is being extended more than four to six days. It's been more than five years since we've had a cold snap that's lasted that long," Torneby added.

"It was a really funny year. Usually November is a very snowy month and as we moved through the early part of November was really dry and warm for the first bit. The snow we're usually getting then didn't really happen before this cold snap really set in."

For those who aren't fans of the cold weather, it looks like we have a warm winter weekend coming up.

"It came in with a good snap of cold wind and it really settled itself in, settled in after a while. It's not bad when you're looking back at it and what we're looking forward to now is a bit of a warming trend for the weekend," mentioned Torneby.

"Looking at the next month and few weeks, there's nothing overly significant. The models are not showing us a lot of confidence, but they are zeroing in around near normal conditions which is temperature as minus four for a high."