Calving clinic to teach new techniques

Women in the agriculture sector can learn more about calving cattle thanks to Starland County.

A ladies calving clinic workshop on January 10 will demonstrate how to take care of a calf all year during its birth and to properly care for your investment. Women will learn more about new and old tricks of the trade as well as winter concerns.

"We're having it in January just before calving is going to start, so hopefully that will give them some good information before calving starts," stated Dara Kudras, Assistant Ag Fieldman for Starland County.

The workshop will be bringing in a model calf and cow for hands on training to learn how to handle any calving situation like a professional farm handler.

"We will also have Alberta Farm Animal Care that is going to come out and talk to us a bit about their programs and winter concerns that people call in about a lot" explained Kudras.

Starland County is partnering with Stettler County, Alberta Farm Animal Care and Special Areas to host the clinic.

The workshop will be held at the Byemoor Hall with registration starting at 2:30 p.m. and the clinic starting at 3:00.

For more information or to register call the Starland county office at 403-772-3793.

(Photo submitted by Dara Kudras)