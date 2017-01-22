Canucks hold off hard-working Dragons in Drumheller

  • Print
Despite a hard working effort, the Drumheller Dragons fell to a good South Division team.
 
The Calgary Canucks doubled the Dragons 4-2 on Sunday (Jan. 20) at the Memorial Arena. 
 
Dragons goaltender Hunter Virostek made 23 saves in the loss, while Canucks goaltender Logan Drackett made 23 saves for the win.
 
The loss drops the Dragons record to 20-21-4, as they sit 6th in the Division with a quarter of the regular season left.
 
Drumheller got out to a great start thanks to a short-handed, unassisted, breakaway goal from captain Chad Hurtubise 3:53 into the game to make it 1-0.
 
However, on the same Canuck powerplay, forward Josh Giacomin jumped on a rebound to tie the game up 1-1.
 
With 1:09 left in the first, Dragons forward Jordan Evans scored top-shelf on the powerplay to make it 2-1, Drumheller. It was Evans' first goal with the Dragons since he was traded from Kindersley (SJHL) on January 10.
 
Calgary came out looking better in the second period. Forward Matthew Painchaud re-directed a goal into the net just over eight minutes into the frame to tie it up, 2-2.
 
Then, with just over six minutes left in the second, Canucks forward Brayden Jenkins finished off a two-on-one rush to give Calgary their first lead, 3-2.
 
The Canucks had a late powerplay in the second and had a goal waved off after it was touched by a high stick.
 
Drumheller out-shot the Canucks 9-4 and were the better team in the third period, but couldn't beat Drackett.
 
Canucks forward Kyler Magus then scored on a breakaway with 1:10 left in regulation to make it 4-2, the final.
 
Game Summary:
 
Shots (periods): DRUM 25 (8-8-9), CGY C 27 (8-15-4)
 
Powerplay: DRUM 1/5, CGY C 1/4
 
Drumheller Equipment Sales & Rentals 3 Stars:
 
1. D Allan MacPherson (CGY C)
2. G Logan Drackett (CGY C)
3. F Jordan Evans (DRUM)
 
Drumhelleronline.com Hardest Working Dragon: F Cody Young
 
The Dragons head back on the road on Tuesday (Jan. 24) when they take on the Mustangs in Calgary at Father David Bauer Arena.
 
It's a 7:30 p.m. start, pre-game show on 99.5 Drum FM starts at 7:15 p.m.
 
The next Dragons home game is Friday (Jan. 27) when the Canucks come back to the Memorial Arena. It begins at 7:30 p.m.

