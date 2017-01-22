A busy season for the Drumheller Fun Team

It was a busy 2016 for the Drumheller Fun Team, but now they're looking ahead to a great new year.

"It's been a good winter and great season. It's our 23rd Annual Season, so that's pretty special itself. In November we hosted the 23 Annual Fun Team Salvation Army Christmas Benefit games, where the players friends and families donated two vans full of food items for the annual Christmas Hamper programs. One family went above and beyond to hold a parking lot barbecue and with the funds they got, they donated another three shopping carts full of food for the Christmas Hamper program," explained program organizer Nicky Sereda.

"At the end of December (December 29 and 30) we hosted our 22 Annual Fun Team tournament, which is Fun Team Alberta's longest and largest hockey tournament in the province. We had 17 teams and 225 hockey players participate over the two day event," added Sereda.

In one week, on January 28, the Drumheller Fun Team will be holding their outdoor event.

"With weather permitting, we're hosting our 14 Annual Outdoor Heritage games at the Midland outdoor community rink. We're looking forward to that."

"In February, our junior varsity intermediate and senior alumni teams are off to Red Deer Centrium for the Annual Fun Team Alberta All-Star and Provincial rec hockey games. Everybody's gearing up for that and looking forward to that. We have a lot of events coming up, but for now that's what we got going on," mentioned Sereda.

Sereda and the Drumheller Fun Team appreciate the support the Drumheller community has given them. From all this support, the organization is able to make rec hockey affordable for everyone in the Valley.

"This year we have 105 members, which is really good, and we have a lot of kids learning how to play hockey and a lot of kids having fun playing hockey," Sereda stated.

On February 23, Drum FM will be holding the Tim Hortons Hockey Day with the Drumheller Fun Team being the main beneficiary.

"99.5 Drum FM is kind enough this year for their Hockey Day to include Drumheller Fun Team as one of their beneficiaries in this event. We'll come out and help wherever we can," expressed Sereda.