Dragons back in win column with home win over Olds

The Drumheller Dragons picked up their third straight win at home by defeating a division rival.
 
Drumheller got back in the win column with a 4-1 victory over the Olds Grizzlys on Friday (Jan. 20) at the Memorial Arena.
 
Goaltender Hunter Virostek made 23 saves for his 14th win of the season, as the Dragons improve to 20-20-4 on the season.
 
Dragons defenceman Jeff Fasegha got the games first goal, his first in the AJHL, with under eight minutes left in the first period. He went end-to-end and scored unassisted on Olds netminder Ben Giesbrecht, to make it 1-0.
 
Drumheller made it 2-0 early in the second period thanks to a goal from forward Brady Risk. Forward Jordan Evans assisted, his first point as a Dragons since being traded to Drumheller from Kindersley (SJHL).
 
A few minutes later, Dragons forward Clay Keeley and Grizzlys forward James Gaume were each given a game misconduct for a fight that got both benches cheering.
 
More from the Dragons in the third period, as forward Brett Campbell jumped on a loose puck in the Olds crease and scored to make it 3-0.
 
The Grizzlys denied Virostek's shutout bid with 5:39 remaining in regulation, thanks to a top-shelf powerplay goal from forward Landon Gross.
 
However, just over a minute after that, Dragons centre Tyler Kreklewich scored on a breakaway to ice the game, 4-1.
 
Game Summary:
 
Shots (periods): DRUM 41 (12-15-14), OLDS 24 (10-7-7)
 
Powerplay: DRUM 0/6, OLDS 1/5
 
Drumheller Equipment Sales & Rentals 3 Stars:
 
1. F Jordan Evans (DRUM)
2. F Brett Campbell (DRUM)
3. G Hunter Virostek (DRUM)
 
Drumhelleronline.com Hardest Working Dragon: D Jeff Fasegha
 
The Dragons next game is Sunday (Jan. 22), when they host the Calgary Canucks.
 
It's a 2:00 p.m. start at the Memorial Arena. Following the game, fans can skate with the Dragons.

