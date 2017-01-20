Hanna Nightmares scare up competition

Women's hockey is alive and well in Hanna.

The Nightmares have been around for a number of years.

"We have an age range from 18 to 50-something on our team and we always have so much fun together," stated team captain Larae Pierson.

The Nightmares are coming off an eight team home tournament last weekend that saw them lose in the B final, and Pierson said they've been fairly busy all winter.

"We played at a tournament in Killam back in November and we actually won that tournament. Our next tournament coming up is in Delburne on the first weekend of February."

Pierson explained they've been forced to schedule more tournaments as they don't have a regular league to play in.

"Drumheller no longer has a team and we used to play against them, and Oyen's team also folded."