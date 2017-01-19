Netball season picks up in the valley.

The new year means a new season for those who like to play netball.

The popular European sport, which is somewhat like basketball, debuted in Drumheller in 2016 thanks to April Harrison.

"It was great: we ended up with nine or ten different people coming along, it might have even been 11," she recalled. "We had lots of fun, learned lots of new skills and it was great to get the sport going."

"There are seven people on a team, but if we had four teams I would be delighted," stated Harrison. " We're definitely looking for people to come along Thursday (Jan. 19) at the BCF at 7:00 and this time, for eight sessions it's only $40."

Prospective players are asked to register online with Netball Alberta , which is in charge of the sport in the province.

"Netball Alberta are running a spring tournament in March and we're looking at entering at least one team; if we had enough we could enter a couple," noted Harrison. "We're not expecting people to be expert players, we would love people to come who've never even heard of netball and there are plenty of ex-pats in the area too, so if they want to come along they're more than welcome to."

(Photo: Netball players. Photo submitted by Netball Alberta. Photo by Mike Ngo.)