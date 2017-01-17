Mustangs break losing streak against Dragons

The Drumheller Dragons 11-game winning streak against the Calgary Mustangs has come to an end.

Mustang goaltender Bailey Brkin made 60 saves as his team downed the Dragons 5-3 on Tuesday (Jan. 17) at Father David Bauer Arena in Calgary.

The loss drops the Dragons record to 19-20-4 as the team wraps up three straight on the road.

The Dragons had three powerplays in the first period but Brkin denied them.

The Mustangs answered with three goals in the final six minutes of the first period. Forward Yuri Chernichko scored on a breakaway, defenceman Kylor Wall shot a puck that redirected into the net, and forward Matt Rokosh added another to make it 3-0.

There were 20 face-offs in the Calgary zone in the first period, and only two in the Dragons zone.

The Mustangs made it 4-0 early in the second period on a goal from forward Ethan Kopyczyn finished off a two-on-one rush.

Drumheller got on the board with under eight minutes to play in the second. Forward Chad Hurtubise went bar down to cut the Calgary lead to 4-1.

The Dragons crept closer with under 13 minutes to go in the third thanks to a goal from forward Joren Patenaude to make it 4-2.

Then with just over five minutes remaining, Chernichko scored on another breakaway to restore a 5-2 Calgary lead.

The Dragons got a late goal from forward Clay Keeley to get it to 5-3, but that's as close they would get despite pulling Dow for the extra attacker with over two minutes remaining.

Drumheller goaltender Hunter Virostek made three saves on six shots, while the backup Dane Dow, who started the second and third periods, made 14 saves on 16 shots.

Game Summary:

Shots (periods): DRUM 63 (20-23-20), CGY M 22 (6-9-7)

Powerplay: DRUM 0/5, CGY M 0/2

Drumheller Equipment Sales & Rentals 3 Stars:

1. G Bailey Brkin (CGY M)

2. F Yuri Chernichko (CGY M)

3. F Joren Patenaude (DRUM)

Drumhelleronline.com Hardest Working Dragon: F Clay Keeley

The Dragons return home for two games this weekend.

They host the Olds Grizzlys on Friday (Jan. 20) at the Memorial Arena, game time is 7:30 p.m. On Sunday (Jan. 22), the Calgary Canucks come to town for a 2:00 p.m. start.