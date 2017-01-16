Weekend minor hockey wrap-up

It was a fairly quiet weekend for minor hockey in the Drumheller Valley, even though the Junior-A Dragons were out of town.

Things kicked off Friday night with the Boston Pizza-Western GM Bantam Raptors hosting Beiseker and beating the visitors 5-3. The Raptors also hosted Rimbey on Saturday, but fell 5-4.

The NGC Peewee Raptors traveled to Black Diamond on Saturday to face High Country and beat the home team 4-3.

The Yavis Atom Raptors hosted Sundre on Saturday and outscored them 9-7.

The Encana Novice Raptors downed Cochrane 7-4 on Saturday at the Memorial Arena. On Sunday they hosted Airdrie, but lost 5-4.

The Canalta Novice Raptors were red hot on Saturday, whipping Oyen 11-6.

The Mastel Midget Raptors, the Hiway 9 Peewee Raptors and McDonald's Novice Raptors all had the weekend off.