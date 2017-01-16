Sabres claim silver at home tournament

Second place for the St. Anthony's Sabres, who hosted a senior boys invitational basketball tournament on the weekend at the school on North Dinosaur Trail.

The host team downed Beiseker 42-38 and shaded Didsbury 48-46 on Friday to win their pool.

They had to wait all day Saturday before finding out who they would play in the afternoon final.

Ecole de la Rose Sauvage out of Calgary advanced to the final with one sided wins over Forestburg and Our Lady of the Snows from Canmore.

They were in their best form Saturday afternoon, downing the senior Sabres 74-29.

Forestburg finished 3rd, followed by Didsbury, Our Lady of the Snows and Beiseker.