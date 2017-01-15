Dragons fall on Sunday to Oilers in Okotoks

  • Print
In the first four meetings between the Drumheller Dragons and Okotoks Oilers this sesaon, the home team has won every game.
 
This was the case on Sunday (Jan. 15) as the Oilers defeated the Dragons 5-1 at Pason Centennial Arena in Okotoks.
 
Dragons goaltender Dane Dow made 30 saves as the Dragons record is now 19-19-4. The season series with the Oilers is now even 2-2.
 
Okotoks got on the board first, as forward Trey Degraaf scored on a two-on-one rush to make it 1-0 nearly four minutes into the game.
 
The Oilers made it 2-0 with under four minutes to play in the first on a goal from captain Jordie Lawson, who scored just seconds after the Dragons killed off their first penalty of the night.
 
Less than a minute later, Drumheller responded with a goal from forward Nate Keeley, who finished off a three-on-one rush to cut the Oiler lead to 2-1.
 
Okotoks added to their lead in the second period thanks to a powerplay goal from forward Austin Wong five minutes into the frame to make it 3-1, the only goal of the period.
 
The Oilers added two more in the period. Forward Jordan Xavier wristed a goal on a powerplay, while Degraaf added a late one to make it 5-1, the final.
 
Dow stopped two Oiler breakaways in the third, facing 17 shots in the frame.
 
Game summary:
 
Shots (periods): DRUM 24 (6-9-9)  OKTS 35 (9-9-17)
 
Powerplay: DRUM 0/2, OKTS 2/4
 
Drumheller Equipment Sales & Rentals 3 Stars:
 
1. F Trey Degraaf (OKTS)
2. F Jordan Xavier (OKTS)
3. F Jordie Lawson (OKTS)
 
Drumhelleronline.com Hardest Working Dragon: G Dane Dow
 
The Dragons will play their third straight road game on Tuesday (Jan. 17) in Calgary versus the Mustangs.
 
Live coverage on Drum FM begins at 7:15 p.m. from Father David Bauer Arena.
 
Drumheller's next home game is Friday (Jan. 20) versus the Olds Grizzlys.

