Details
The Dinosaur Trail Triathlon is getting ready to hit the road, the pool and the pathways around the valley for the 6th year.
 
The 2017 event is scheduled for Saturday, June 10 starting at the Drumheller Aquaplex.
 
"It's always been on a Saturday, but it's usually been on the first Saturday of the month," explained race organizer Morgan Syvertsen. "Spring is getting so busy now that we just have to juggle to see which weekend is best for everybody."
 
More than 30 individuals and five relay teams took part in the 2016 triathlon. The winner of the Olympic event was Drumheller's Sam Brown, while Zack Lipinski claimed the Sprint event, which is half the length.
 
"So far it's been kind of 50/50," outlined Syvertsen. "We get a lot from Three Hills and from Calgary, we had some from Medicine Hat, but half have been locals."
 
"Drumheller is a great athletic community; there's so many good athletes here," Syvertsen continued. "We've got three or four people in town who have done Iron Man and there's a whole whack of runners and swimmers and bike riders, so there's no reason we can't be known as a triathlon town."
 

Dinusaur Trail Triathlon back for 6th year

The Dinosaur Trail Triathlon is getting ready to hit the road, the pool and the pathways around the valley for the 6th year.

