The basketball season picked up at Drumheller Valley Secondary School on Thursday, January 12 as the Junior A boys and Junior B girls hosted their counterparts from Prairie Christian Academy (PCA) in Three Hills.

The boys fell 45-39 to the visitors, but the DVSS girls won 24-21.

That same night, the DVSS Junior A girls and Junior B boys traveled to PCA. The girls edged the home team 32-30 while the boys romped to a 46-32 win.