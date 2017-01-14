Virostek leads Dragons to shut out victory in Spruce Grove

For the first time since September 30, 2007, the Drumheller Dragons beat the Saints in Spruce Grove.

Dragons goaltender Hunter Virostek was sensational, stopping all 33 shots he faced as Drumheller blanked the Saints 1-0 at Grant Fuhr Arena on Friday (Jan, 13).

It was Virostek's first ever AJHL shut out, and the first time in Dragons history they held the Saints to zero goals.

The first period was scoreless. Virostek and Saints goaltender Nolan Kent were both on their games.

Spruce Grove got out to a quick start in the second period, but Virostek made two incredible saves consecutively.

The Saints thought they had scored the games first goal early in the second period. The puck was redirected into Virostek's net, but was immediately waved off by the referee, who called Saints forward Ryan McKinnon for goaltender interference.

Emotions started to heat up in the second, including a fight between Dragons forward Nate Keeley and Saints forward Austin Parmiter, who was given a game misconduct.

The only goal of the game was scored 3:11 into the third period. Dragons defenceman Jeff Fasegha carried the puck into the Saints end and passed it in front to forward Chad Hurtubise, who fired it into the back of the net.

Spruce Grove turned up the pressure the rest of the way and even had six-on-four powerplay late after pulling their goalie.

Virostek made an exceptional toe save Saints forward Eric Benshadle, and wasn't to be denied his shut out bid.

Game Summary:

Shots (periods): DRUM 24 (9-7-8), SP GR 33 (10-8-15)

Powerplay: DRUM 0/5, SP GR 0/7

Drumheller Equipment Sales & Rentals 3 Stars:

1. G Hunter Virostek (DRUM)

2. D Jeff Fasegha (DRUM)

3. G Nolan Kent (SP GR)

Drumhelleronline.com Hardest Working Dragon: F Chad Hurtubise

The Dragons next game is against the Oilers on Sunday (Jan. 15) at Pason Centennial Arena in Okotoks.

Game time is 4:15 p.m, live coverage begins at 4:00 p.m.