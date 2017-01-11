Dragons stun Oilers again for franchise's 350th win

The Drumheller Dragons need to book the Okotoks Oilers for more home games in January.

For the second time this month, the Dragons defeated the second-place Oilers 5-2 in a highly entertaining game at the Memorial Arena on Wednesday (Jan. 11).

Goaltender Hunter Virostek made 23 tough saves for the win, the 350th regular season win in Dragons team history.

The win improves Drumheller's record to 18-18-4, as they get set to head out for three straight on the road.

The Dragons got on the board first. Centre Tyler Kreklewich had the puck go off his body and into the net on a Gage Misskey shot to make it 1-0.

Virostek then made two big glove saves on the Eagles, including a beauty against forward Colby Livingstone.

Drumheller went up 2-0 with 2:49 left in the first period, as forward Nate Keeley stuffed in his fourth of the year.

Okotoks was a much better team in the second period. Forward Jordie Lawson finished off a four-on-two rush just 1:54 into the frame to cut the Dragon lead to 2-1.

Virostek needed to be big in the second, and he was. Ask Oilers forward Cory Santoro, who was robbed on a diving save by the Dragons netminder.

Things got fiery in the third period. Two fights happened at the same time, as Kreklewich squared up with Oilers defenceman Jordan Davies, and Misskey dropped the gloves with Okotoks defenceman Carson Beers.

What followed was four minutes of four-on-four hockey, and the Dragons capitalized.

Defenceman Bradley Stonnell scored top shelf to make it 3-1 with under nine minutes to play.

Just over a minute after that, forward Joren Patenaude did the same thing to make it 4-1.

Then, with over six minutes remaining, Oilers head coach Tyler Deis pulled his goaltender, Riley Morris. Seconds later, Drumheller forward Cody Young scored in the empty net to make it 5-1.

The Oilers added a late goal from Gibb Coady, an affliate, but wouldn't get any closer.

Game Summary:

Shots (periods): DRUM 27 (10-3-14), OKTS 25 (8-9-8)

Powerplay: DRUM 0/4, OKTS 0/6

Attendance: 538

Drumheller Equipment Sales & Rentals 3 Stars:

1. G Hunter Virostek (DRUM)

2. F Colby Livingstone (OKTS)

3. D Jeff Fasegha (DRUM)

Drumhelleronline.com Hardest Working Dragon: F Brayden Nicholetts

The Dragons head on the road for their next three games.

First up, they travel to Spruce Grove to face the Saints on Friday (Jan. 13) at Grant Fuhr Arena. Game time is 7:00 p.m.

The Dragons then take on the Oilers again, but in Okotoks on Sunday (Jan. 15) at Pason Centennial Arena. Game time is 4:15 p.m.

Then, Drumheller heads to Calgary to take on the Mustangs on Tuesday (Jan. 17) at Father David Bauer Arena. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Catch all the action on Drum FM, the pre-game show begins 15 minutes before each game.

The next home game is January 20, when the Olds Grizzlys come to town.