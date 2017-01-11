Only five dollars for a great night of hockey

The Drumheller Dragons have gone 1-1 against the Okotoks Oilers this season, and tonight marks their third meeting of the year.

For the second year, the local AJHL team is holding their $5 night and the Drumheller Dragons are expecting a great turnout.

"It's where we offer every ticket, from child up to senior, for $5 and then so the season ticket holders don't feel left out they get a free small popcorn," explained Amanda Stahl, Business Manager for the Drumheller Dragons.

"We want to get people out to the rinks to enjoy the game, maybe people who wouldn't normally come because of the price, but this is a just a little more enticement to get people there," added Stahl.

A couple weeks back, a local resident raved on a Facebook page about how much his family enjoyed a Dragons game; those comments are exactly what the Drumheller Dragons like to hear.

"We want to be a great show for everybody, not just the hockey, but the whole night for the kids with Dudley. We just want to be an entertaining night for the family and with the $5 night it's going to be cheap too," expressed Stahl.