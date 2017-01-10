Glow Spiel a success in Delia

The Delia Curling Club had a glowing response to their annual Glow Spiel.

The club held the event on January 7 and 8 at the curling rink with a total of 26 teams which is up from 23 the year before.

"We had six in the family draw and 20 in the regular draw," said bonspiel organizer Tammy Graham.

Teams arrived in Delia from Hanna, Youngstown, Red Deer, Airdrie, Calgary and locally as well.

Sherry Meyers' team won the Family Event. The "A" event was won by Kate Nelson's foursome from Youngstown. The winners of the "B" and "C" event were D. Hunt and T. Smyth-Hunt respectively, both of Red Deer.

Graham believes having unique curling events like the glow spiel is what attracts people to Delia and keeps the club going.

"It is unique. That's sort of what we've been aiming for and Delia is trying to do some more unique things to get people to come to us," added Graham.

The next spiel for the Delia Curling Club will be the Junior Spiel scheduled for February 3 to 5.

Registration information for upcoming spiels can be found by clicking here.

(Glowing curling rings in Delia. Photo submitted by Tammy Graham)