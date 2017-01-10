Minor hockey starts 2017

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports
Minor hockey in Drumheller picked up on the weekend after the Christmas break.
 
Things kicked off Friday night as the Mastel Midget Raptors hosted Blackfalds, who bested their hosts 6-5. Their next league game isn't scheduled until January 21.
 
The Boston Pizza-Western GM Bantam Raptors were in Rimbey on Saturday, where they lost 4-2. They returned home for a Saturday game against Beiseker, which the Raptors lost 6-4. They're back in action this coming Friday night against Olds.
 
The NGC Peewee Raptors have no results to show from the weekend. They'll be busy this coming weekend with a home and home series with High Country out of Black Diamond.
 
The Hiway 9 Peewee Raptors were fit to be tied on Saturday, playing to a 5-5 draw with Brooks at the Memorial Arena. The two teams played again on Sunday in Drumheller and tied 4-4. Stettler comes to town this coming Sunday.
 
The Yavis Atom Raptors played a rare Thursday night game last week in Sundre, tying the home team 5-5. On Saturday they hosted Canmore, who beat them 8-2. Payback came on Sunday when the Yavis Atoms whipped their Canmore counterparts by a score of 12-4. Sundre comes to town this Saturday.
 
The Encana Novice Raptors were in Canmore on Sunday, where they played to a 7-7 draw. They welcome Cochrane to town on Saturday.
 
The Canalta Novice C Raptors traveled to Claresholm on Saturday, where they fell 9-4. They'll host Oyen this Saturday.
 
The McDonald's Novice B Raptors lost 13-3 to Duchess at the Memorial Arena on Saturday. They welcome Redcliff to town this Saturday.

More Local Sports

Dragons stun Oilers again for franchise's 350th win

The Drumheller Dragons need to book the Okotoks Oilers for more home games in January.

Dragons trade captain

The Drumheller Dragons made a couple of moves at the Alberta Junior Hockey League trade deadline.

Only five dollars for a great night of hockey

The Drumheller Dragons have gone 1-1 against the Okotoks Oilers this season, and tonight marks their third meeting of the year.
glow curling rings

Glow Spiel a success in Delia

The Delia Curling Club had a glowing response to their annual Glow Spiel.

Minor hockey starts 2017

Minor hockey in Drumheller picked up on the weekend after the Christmas break.

NHL Agent comes to Drumheller

The Rotary Club of Drumheller welcomed an NHL Agent to the valley. Ritch Winter, who once lived in Drumheller as a youngster, spoke to the club about the possibility of creating a major scholarship…

Local figure skaters gear up for upcoming competitions

The Drumheller Valley Figure Skating Club has been sharpening their skates and ready to take on some upcoming competitions.

Dragons shut out at Max Bell by Canucks

The Calgary Canucks are the feel-good story of the season in the AJHL and they continued to impress following a win over the Drumheller Dragons.

Senior hockey stars hit the ice for 2017

It's time for minor hockey teams to get back on the ice after the Christmas break.

Entries coming in for Gran Fondo Badlands

It's not exactly cycling weather outside, but spring isn't all that far away and the Gran Fondo Badlands will return to the Drumheller Valley on June 25.

Drumheller Dragons Captain goes bald

Drumheller Dragons captain Stefan Wood will be wearing his toque for the next while. Number 19 shaved his hair that he's been growing out for a while with the hopes of getting it cut off for a cause.…

Birthday goaltender leads Dragons to shut out over Oilers

It was a birthday present that Dane Dow won't soon forget.

Dragons make player move

The Drumheller Dragons have started the new year with a trade.

Dragons comeback falls just short in Okotoks

The Drumheller Dragons gave one of the best teams in the South Division a good run despite leaving with no points.

Keely Twins known for being rough players

Drumheller Dragons twins from Claresholm have earned the nicknames 'Crash and Bash' to describe their performance on the ice.

Dragons wrap up 2016 with a win

The Drumheller Dragons headed on the road to Olds to take on the Grizzlys for their final game in 2016.

It's almost time to Go Bald or Go Home

Update: With two days to go before the deadline, the fund has risen to $500. It's coming down to the wire for the Drumheller Dragons Go Bald or Go Home fundraiser.

Dragons broadcaster to call Mac's Tournament final

It's a dream come true for a Drumheller broadcaster.

Huxley native named player of the week

Canalta Hotels AJHL Player of the Week honours have been given to a Huxley native.

Badlands Hellraisers prepare for 2017 season

A valley roller derby team will have a busy schedule in the new year.

DrumhellerOnline.com is Drumheller's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

AJHL player spotlight: McKenzie Bauer

Hockey Day coming back

St. Anthony's to host alumni game

Three Hills defeated by the DVSS Dynos

Dragons head into Christmas break with one-sided loss to Eagles

Curling underway in Drumheller

DVSS Dynos girls reign supreme in basketball

Saints host tournaments

Dragons silenced in back to back losses to Kodiaks

Local man to head up golf in Alberta

DVSS sweeps Acme in high school hoops

Dragons lose close one to Bandits

Dragons need overtime to complete comeback in Calgary

Dragons fans support Food Bank

DVSS Juniors host basketball weekend

Big Valley's Zeke Thurston conquers the world

Busy weekend for minor hockey

Shave the captain's head for a great cause

Depleted Dragons defeat Pontiacs to wrap up home stand

Crusaders break tie late to hand Dragons tough loss

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events
13
Jan
2017
FRIDAY FUN NIGHT

13 January 2017 7:00 pm

Drumheller Curling rink, Drumheller





13
Jan
2017
Come stargazing at the Trek Center in Vulcan for Free

13 January 2017 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm

Trek Station in Vulcan, Vulcan





15
Jan
2017
Customer Appreciation Day

15 January 2017 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Neighbours' Corner Pub, Drumheller





15
Jan
2017
Memories of Christmas Choir Concert

15 January 2017 3:00 pm

Badlands Community Facility, Drumheller





17
Jan
2017
Hanna Learning Centre's New Futures

17 January 2017 9:30 am - 31 January 2017 4:00 pm

Hanna Learning Centre, Hanna





17
Jan
2017
Kidosaurus Club

17 January 2017 10:00 am - 12:15 pm

Royal Tyrrell Museum





19
Jan
2017
Wine and Paint Night

19 January 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Osheas





Login