Minor hockey starts 2017

Minor hockey in Drumheller picked up on the weekend after the Christmas break.

Things kicked off Friday night as the Mastel Midget Raptors hosted Blackfalds, who bested their hosts 6-5. Their next league game isn't scheduled until January 21.

The Boston Pizza-Western GM Bantam Raptors were in Rimbey on Saturday, where they lost 4-2. They returned home for a Saturday game against Beiseker, which the Raptors lost 6-4. They're back in action this coming Friday night against Olds.

The NGC Peewee Raptors have no results to show from the weekend. They'll be busy this coming weekend with a home and home series with High Country out of Black Diamond.

The Hiway 9 Peewee Raptors were fit to be tied on Saturday, playing to a 5-5 draw with Brooks at the Memorial Arena. The two teams played again on Sunday in Drumheller and tied 4-4. Stettler comes to town this coming Sunday.

The Yavis Atom Raptors played a rare Thursday night game last week in Sundre, tying the home team 5-5. On Saturday they hosted Canmore, who beat them 8-2. Payback came on Sunday when the Yavis Atoms whipped their Canmore counterparts by a score of 12-4. Sundre comes to town this Saturday.

The Encana Novice Raptors were in Canmore on Sunday, where they played to a 7-7 draw. They welcome Cochrane to town on Saturday.

The Canalta Novice C Raptors traveled to Claresholm on Saturday, where they fell 9-4. They'll host Oyen this Saturday.

The McDonald's Novice B Raptors lost 13-3 to Duchess at the Memorial Arena on Saturday. They welcome Redcliff to town this Saturday.