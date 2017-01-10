NHL Agent comes to Drumheller

The Rotary Club of Drumheller welcomed an NHL Agent to the valley.

Ritch Winter, who once lived in Drumheller as a youngster, spoke to the club about the possibility of creating a major scholarship in the community. The scholarship proposes to focus on students setting goals and achieving those goals.

In a press release Winter says it's been shown that student's improve their marks eight to ten per cent.

"It's rather vague right now, he's just putting out the feelers," explained Jim Fisher of the Rotary Club. "He suggested that this should be in the junior high levels where the students would have a better opportunity to changes the students attitudes and get them thinking about improving themselves."

He added as much as $5000 could be part of the scholarship annually for students to achieve higher academic standards.

Fisher estimates Winter manages about 20 players in the NHL including Calgary Flames Captain Mark Giordano. Winter also helped bring down Alan Eagleson on fraud and racketeering charges.

The Rotary Club of Drumheller is in the early stages of this potential scholarship and will be forming a committee to get it established in the community. No time frame has been given.