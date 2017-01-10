Local figure skaters gear up for upcoming competitions

The Drumheller Valley Figure Skating Club has been sharpening their skates and ready to take on some upcoming competitions.

"It's called a CanSkate event and it's in Bashaw on the 14th. It is basically for young skaters to go in a young environment and they compete against the standard, not other skaters, and the standard is laid out by Skate Canada. It's how well they demonstrate an element as to what mark they get and they either get a merits, bronze, silver or gold," stated spokesman Jackie Watts.

"This is just for CanSkaters, so in our CanSkate program it's stages one to six. Any skater that is in that grouping can go."

The local club will be competing in Bashaw on January 14 for a one day event and Stettler on January 21 and 22 for a two day event.

"I have three going to Bashaw on the 14th and seven going to Stettler," mentioned Watts.

"The routines they learn is the same four elements no matter what they go in because of their level, so they know them already. There's three ways they can compete; they can demonstrate them on a circuit, there's elements and isolations where they demonstrate each element once and then there's the program component where I put all four of them into a routine and they skate," outlined Watts.

So, what are some upcoming events that the valley can look forward to?

"I do have three of my star skaters, which is my older girls, going to compete in Medicine Hat from February 3 to the 5. We have our carnival coming up in March on the third," Watts explained.