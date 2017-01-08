Dragons shut out at Max Bell by Canucks

The Calgary Canucks are the feel-good story of the season in the AJHL and they continued to impress following a win over the Drumheller Dragons.

Calgary shut out the Dragons 5-0 on Sunday (Jan. 8) at the Max Bell Centre, three of their goals coming on the powerplay.

Canucks goaltender Logan Drackett made 15 saves for the win, while Dragons goaltender Dane Dow had a busy afternoon, making 37 saves on 42 shots.

The loss drops the Dragons to 17-18-4.

The first period was the closest period of the game. The best chance for Calgary came from forward Brayden Jenkins, who rang the puck off a post.

Canucks defenceman Mark Drohan opened the scoring 6:11 into the second period on the powerplay, sliding the puck under Dow to make it 1-0.

With just over five minutes remaining in the frame, Calgary scored again on the powerplay, this time on a tipped-in point shot by forward Andrew Marshall to make it 2-0.

Less than two minutes later, the Canucks went ahead with a goal from forward Brett Van Os.

The Canucks added two goals in the third period on another tipped shot by forward Brayden Jenkins and another powerplay goal from forward Jordan McConnell, who redirected the puck in off his skate to make it 5-0, the final.

Game Summary:

Shots (periods): DRUM 15 (7-1-7), CGY C 42 (9-20-13)

Powerplay: DRUM 0/4, CGY C 3/5

Attendance: 167

Drumheller Equipment Sales & Rentals 3 Stars:

1. D Cale Chalifoux (CGY C)

2. G Logan Drackett (CGY C)

3. F Andrew Marshall (CGY C)

Hardest Working Dragons: G Dane Dow

The Dragons return home on Wednesday (Jan. 11) when they host the Okotoks Oilers at the Memorial Arena.

It's $5 night, where everyone pays only $5 to attend the game.

It starts at 7:00 p.m.