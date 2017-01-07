Entries coming in for Gran Fondo Badlands

It's not exactly cycling weather outside, but spring isn't all that far away and the Gran Fondo Badlands will return to the Drumheller Valley on June 25.

"We've got a few dozen signed up already; guys were on top of it doing their New Year's resolutions, I guess," remarked event organizer Rick Skeith. "It should be pretty much the same as last year: we're thinking of making a few changes for next year (2018), but this year is going to be pretty much the same as last year."

The 2016 Gran Fondo Badlands garnered 850 entries and, despite inclement weather, more than 700 riders hit the road to pedal anywhere from 50 kilometres to 162 kilometres, or 100 miles.

"The first year we started out at the school (St. Anthony's) and the second year we started from the community centre (BCF) and we closed roads, thanks to the RCMP," recalled Skeith. "Last year, the bacon station at the (Wayne) saloon was a huge hit and so we're bringing that back."

"Now is the time to start the yearly process of getting posters out and getting magzine ads in place and that kinds of stuff.