Senior hockey stars hit the ice for 2017

It's time for minor hockey teams to get back on the ice after the Christmas break.

The Hanna Phantoms play in the East Central Senior Hockey League, which also includes Oyen, Consort, Coronation, Provost, Hughendon, Forestburg and Irma.

The Phantoms sit last with no wins in seven games, but are hoping to turn things around.

"I don't think there's so much extra pressure as opposed to just getting better each game," argued head coach Kyle Rosin. "In the last three or four games we've shown signs of that; our shots against have gone down (and) our shots for have gone up."

"We've got a couple new guys in the lineup so I think that'll give us a boost," he added. "We are trending in the right direction and hopefully that'll translate into putting some wins on the board."

The Phantoms open the new year Friday evening, January 6 in Oyen against the Eagles.

"They've got a nice, well rounded team there," noted Rosin. "They've got some real good veterans, guys that have played in the league a few years, and they've got some young guys that are up and coming and they're always a tough challenge going into their barn."