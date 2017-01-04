Drumheller Dragons Captain goes bald

Drumheller Dragons captain Stefan Wood will be wearing his toque for the next while.
Number 19 shaved his hair that he's been growing out for a while with the hopes of getting it cut off for a cause.
Proceeds from the hair cut will go towards the Big Country Victims Association in Drumheller.
Hairdresser Kat Hunter got the honours of chopping off Wood's locks.
A total is still being calculated by the organization.
