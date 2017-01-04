Birthday goaltender leads Dragons to shut out over Oilers

It was a birthday present that Dane Dow won't soon forget.

The Drumheller Dragons goaltender made 21 saves on his 18th birthday as the Dragons shut out the second-place Okotoks Oilers 3-0 at the Memorial Arena on Wednesday (Jan. 4).

It was the first time Drumheller has shut out an opponent this year.

"I couldn't ask for a better birthday gift," said Dow.

"The boys all night, killing penalties, blocking shots, definitely helped me out there."

Dow had to make some tough saves in the first period and stopped all eight Oilers' shots. It remained scoreless after 20 minutes.

Drumheller finally broke open the scoring with 7:32 left in the second period. Forward Chad Hurtubise scored on the powerplay, beating Oilers goaltender Matthew Armitage.

Late in the second period, Drumheller's Markus Boguslavsky fought Oilers forward Austin Wong in a quick but spirited bout that got the arena buzzing.

Just 46 seconds into the third period, the Dragons added to their lead.

Forward Nate Keeley scored on a breakaway. The referee didn't intially call it a good goal, as Armitage made the save, however he slid into his own net in the process. After a conference with the goal judge, it was determined a good goal.

The Dragons killed off two penalties in the third period, and with 1:46 left in the game, Keeley scored his second of the game, short-handed into the empty net to make it 3-0, the final.

Stats:

Shots (Periods): DRUM 23 (6-6-11), OKTS 21 (8-7-6)

Powerplay: DRUM 1/4, OKTS 0/4

Attendance: 471

Drumheller Equipment Sales & Rentals 3 Stars:

1. G Dane Dow (OKTS)

2. F Nate Keeley (OKTS)

3. D Gage Misskey (DRUM)

Hardest Working Dragon: F Joren Patenaude

The Dragons next game is Sunday (Jan. 8) when they head to the Max Bell Centre in Calgary to take on the Canucks.

Game time is 4:00 p.m., live coverage on Drum FM begins at 3:45 p.m.