Dragons make player move

The Drumheller Dragons have started the new year with a trade.

The Dragons sent forward Evan Tschumi to the Whitecourt Wolverines for defenseman Josh Bishop and future considerations.

The 20 year old Tschumi had seven goals and eight assists for 15 points with the Dragons in 30 games played.

The Dragons have chosen their player of the month for December. Bradley Stonnell, who wears #28 for the orange and black, had three goals and four assists in 10 games as a defenseman.

Stonnell is currently 5th in scoring on the Dragons and 14th in scoring among AJHL defensemen with 22 points in 36 games.