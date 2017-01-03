Dragons comeback falls just short in Okotoks

  • Print
The Drumheller Dragons gave one of the best teams in the South Division a good run despite leaving with no points.
 
The Dragons fell 4-2 in Okotoks to the Oilers on Tuesday (Jan. 3) at Pason Centennial Arena. Drumheller was missing defenceman Stefan Wood, Jeff Fasegha, Andrew Kartusch and forward Slater Dykema.
 
Okotoks scored three powerplay goals, and despite a late comeback attempt from the Dragons, were able to take the first of six meetings between the two division foes.
 
The Dragons ran into penalty trouble in the first ten mintues and it cost them. The Oilers scored two powerplay goals, one at 4:05 on a top shelf shot from defenceman Carson Beers, and another at 8:14 from forward Regan Doig to make it 2-0.
 
Drumheller came out strong in the second period and got on the board. Forward Jordan Taupert snapped a seven-game pointless streak with a goal 92 seconds into the frame. 
 
Defenceman Josh Bishop, who was just acquired from the Whitecourt Wolverines for forward Evan Tschumi, created the play and got an assist, his first Dragon point. He finished with two on the night.
 
However, the Oilers went ahead 3-1 22 seconds later on a goal from forward Tanner Laderoute..
 
The Dragons had two great chances later in the second. Forward Cody Young beat Oilers goaltender Riley Morris, but not his post. Then, defenceman Blake Kleiner one timed a shot point-blank in front of the Oiler net, only to be denied by Morris.
 
Drumheller had a great third period, drawing the score to 3-2 on a goal from Young 5:13 into the frame. However, another powerplay goal from Oilers forward Trey Degraaf with just over six mintues remaining sealed the deal, 4-2 the final.
 
Stats:
 
Shots (Periods): DRUM 32 (10-9-13), OKTS 31 (15-9-7)
 
Powerplay: DRUM 0/5, OKTS 3/6
 
Drumheller Equipment Sales & Rentals 3 Stars:
 
1. D Carson Beers (OKTS)
2. D Jordan Davies (OKTS)
3. D Josh Bishop (DRUM)
 
Hardest Working Dragon: F Cody Young
 
The Dragons are back home on Wednesday (Jan. 4) when they host the Oilers at the Memorial Arena.
 
Game time is 7:00 p.m.

