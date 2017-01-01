  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports
Drumheller Dragons twins from Claresholm have earned the nicknames 'Crash and Bash' to describe their performance on the ice.
 
Nate and Clay Keely both started playing hockey around the age of seven with the help and support of their parents.
 
"It's fun being here, playing at this level, improving ourselves and pushing ourselves," said Nate Keely.
 
"My favourite team is the Calgary Flames for sure," Clay Keely explained. "My favourite player would have to be Scott Stevens. I always loved how he played and he was ferocious on the ice, he didn't care who he was playing against."
 
His brother agreed with him on his favourite team being the Calgary Flames, but added that his favourite player was Eric Lindros.
 
"He was a power forward out there and used his body a lot, I feel like I play a similar game, " added Nate Keely. "There is a lot of guys you can model a game after but you really just have to play your own game and take snippets from everybody."
 
The Dragons travel to Okotoks to play the Oilers on Tuesday, January 3. Pre game show is with Nathan Crosby at 6:45 p.m. with a puck drop at 7:00 p.m..

More Local Sports

Keely Twins known for being rough players

Drumheller Dragons twins from Claresholm have earned the nicknames 'Crash and Bash' to describe their performance on the ice.

Dragons wrap up 2016 with a win

The Drumheller Dragons headed on the road to Olds to take on the Grizzlys for their final game in 2016.

It's almost time to Go Bald or Go Home

Update: With two days to go before the deadline, the fund has risen to $500. It's coming down to the wire for the Drumheller Dragons Go Bald or Go Home fundraiser.

Dragons broadcaster to call Mac's Tournament final

It's a dream come true for a Drumheller broadcaster.

Huxley native named player of the week

Canalta Hotels AJHL Player of the Week honours have been given to a Huxley native.

Badlands Hellraisers prepare for 2017 season

A valley roller derby team will have a busy schedule in the new year.

AJHL player spotlight: McKenzie Bauer

Three Hills native McKenzie Bauer is tearing up the ice in the AJHL.

Hockey Day coming back

The second annual Hockey Day in Drumheller is coming back.

St. Anthony's to host alumni game

St. Anthony's will host their seventh annual alumni basketball game on December 22.

Three Hills defeated by the DVSS Dynos

The Drumheller Valley Secondary School Junior B boys and Junior A girls Dynos defeated Three Hills yesterday, December 20, in a regular home league game.

Dragons head into Christmas break with one-sided loss to Eagles

If there's a team in the AJHL in need of the Christmas break, it's the Drumheller Dragons.

Curling underway in Drumheller

The Drumheller Curling club is off to a good start this season. The club is seeing consistency in member numbers this year as the club prepares for a busy winter. "We're excited about having 17…

DVSS Dynos girls reign supreme in basketball

DVSS Dynos junior girls basketball team picked up some hardware this weekend. The grade 8 and 9 girls traveled to Three Hills for a tournament where they knocked off the Highwood Mustangs 45-41. They…

Saints host tournaments

St. Anthony's School Saints Jr. boys basketball team have another reason to celebrate. The school hosted an invitational basketball tournament Friday, which saw schools from Airdrie, Wheatland…

Dragons silenced in back to back losses to Kodiaks

It was a tough weekend for the Drumheller Dragons against a South Division rival.

Local man to head up golf in Alberta

A Drumheller golf nut is taking his passion to the provincial stage.

DVSS sweeps Acme in high school hoops

Wednesday night was good to the Drumheller Valley Secondary School basketball program.

Dragons lose close one to Bandits

Nick Prkusic scored with just over three minutes left in regulation time as the Brooks Bandits escaped Drumheller with two points and a 5-4 win.

Dragons need overtime to complete comeback in Calgary

It was a close call, but the Drumheller Dragons were able to extend their winning streak over the Calgary Mustangs.

Dragons fans support Food Bank

Drumheller Dragons fans showed their support for the local food bank in a big way.

DrumhellerOnline.com is Drumheller's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

DVSS Juniors host basketball weekend

Big Valley's Zeke Thurston conquers the world

Busy weekend for minor hockey

Shave the captain's head for a great cause

Depleted Dragons defeat Pontiacs to wrap up home stand

Crusaders break tie late to hand Dragons tough loss

Hanna coach receives Hall of Fame recognition

Dragons pull off huge overtime upset over Bandits

CBAC swim team medals in November

Jr Basketball Dynos see action

Minor hockey weekend wrap-up

Dragons drop close battle with Bobcats

Hoodoo Hoppers are back in action

Dragons choose player of the month

DVSS basketball season tips off for 2016

Dragons seek new business manager

Dragons make late player move

Bantam Titans celebrate all-stars

AJHL to adopt balanced schedule

Dragons pull out win over Grizzlies

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events
06
Jan
2017
The Village of Carbon Library movie Matinee

06 January 2017 12:00 pm

Carbon Community Hall, Carbon





09
Jan
2017
Blood Drive

09 January 2017 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Badlands Community Facility, Drumheller





13
Jan
2017
FRIDAY FUN NIGHT

13 January 2017 7:00 pm

Drumheller Curling rink, Drumheller





15
Jan
2017
Memories of Christmas Choir Concert

15 January 2017 3:00 pm

Badlands Community Facility, Drumheller





17
Jan
2017
Kidosaurus Club

17 January 2017 10:00 am - 12:15 pm

Royal Tyrrell Museum





19
Jan
2017
Wine and Paint Night

19 January 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Osheas





21
Jan
2017
Ideas to Opportunities - Free Seminar

21 January 2017 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Community Futures Big Country, Drumheller





Login