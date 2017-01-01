Keely Twins known for being rough players

Drumheller Dragons twins from Claresholm have earned the nicknames 'Crash and Bash' to describe their performance on the ice.

Nate and Clay Keely both started playing hockey around the age of seven with the help and support of their parents.

"It's fun being here, playing at this level, improving ourselves and pushing ourselves," said Nate Keely.

"My favourite team is the Calgary Flames for sure," Clay Keely explained. "My favourite player would have to be Scott Stevens. I always loved how he played and he was ferocious on the ice, he didn't care who he was playing against."

His brother agreed with him on his favourite team being the Calgary Flames, but added that his favourite player was Eric Lindros.

"He was a power forward out there and used his body a lot, I feel like I play a similar game, " added Nate Keely. "There is a lot of guys you can model a game after but you really just have to play your own game and take snippets from everybody."

The Dragons travel to Okotoks to play the Oilers on Tuesday, January 3. Pre game show is with Nathan Crosby at 6:45 p.m. with a puck drop at 7:00 p.m..