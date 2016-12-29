Dragons wrap up 2016 with a win

The Drumheller Dragons headed on the road to Olds to take on the Grizzlys for their final game in 2016.

It was a spirited battle between the two teams with the Dragons getting a 4-3 win over Olds.

Olds opened up the scoring on the power play when Josh Michener scored to give the Grizzlys an early 1-0 lead. They added to their lead when their captain, Chase Olsen, scored short-handed, to make the score 2-0.

Coach Brian Curran decided to change out the goaltenders as Dane Dow took over from Hunter Virostek. The Dragons got one back on that same power play when Tyler Kreklewich scored from Joren Patenaude and Cody Young.

"I thought I had a good start when I came in," said Dow. "The boys helped me out by battling some pucks out of the crease that were going to go in."

The score after the first was Olds holding a 2-1 lead.

Early in the second, the Dragons tied it up when Cody Young socred from Tyler Kreklewich. Just two and a half minutes later, the Grizzlys took the lead once more as James Gaume scored to make the score 3-2 Olds. The Dragons tied it up as Brady Risk scored an important goal from Yauheni Astrouski and Chad Hurtubise.

The Dragons scored the game winner early in the third as Clay Keeley scored his first goal of the season to give Drumheller the lead for good at 4-3. The Grizzlys out shot the Dragons in the game 26-19. The Dragons went 1 for 3 on the power play, the Grizzlys 1 for 5 and a short handed goal.

"I'm feeling a lot more confident, I think we all are. All our rookies are turning into vets and everyone has confidence playing," added Dow. "It's an exciting time of the year to go into playoffs with a lot of wins and a lot of confidence."

Hardest working Dragon - #10 Tyler Kreklewich

Game 3 Stars

3. Clay Keeley - 1st goal of the year

2. Cody Young - 1 goal and 1 assist

1. Dane Dow - Stopped 20 of 21 shots

Next action for the Dragons is on Tuesday, January 2 as the Dragons travel to Okotoks to battle the Oilers for the first time this season. Pregame with Nathan Crosby will be at 6:45p.m with puck drop at 7:00p.m on your home of the Dragons, 99.5 DrumFM.