It's almost time to Go Bald or Go Home

It's coming down to the wire for the Drumheller Dragons Go Bald or Go Home fundraiser.

The Dragons are hoping to raise $1,000 for a local charity and once they do, they will shave Captain Stefan Wood's hair at the next home game, January 4, 2017. So far, the organization has raised $375.

"I think it was the Christmas season. People are already feeling a little stretched for sure. The timing probably wasn't the greatest, but we're still probably going to go ahead with the head shave. However, we are still hoping to reach that $1,000 goal," stated Amanda Stahl, Business Manager for the Drumheller Dragons.

This is the first year that the Drumheller Dragons have done this kind of fundraiser and it wasn't the organization that came up with the idea.

"Actually, Stefan had brought it up to us that he was going to grow his hair for a cause. He was then hoping he could shave it and donate all the profits from the fundraiser to whatever sort of charitable organization we sought," explained Stahl.

"The reason we chose Big Country Victim Services Association is because we worked with them a little bit last year and we thought that there was a need there for them. It's a great local organization, it's completely volunteer run, so any help that they can get is greatly appreciated. We just felt it would go to good use with them."

So, how can local's donate to the cause?