Dragons broadcaster to call Mac's Tournament final

It's a dream come true for a Drumheller broadcaster.

Nathan Crosby, who has done radio play by play for the Drumheller Dragons for the past three seasons, has landed a TV gig.

Crosby will call the final game of the Mac's Major Midget Hockey Tournament.

"I always thought it was cool that Calgary got to host such a huge midget tournament; you have teams from all over Canada, the US and the world coming to Calgary for this week and it's going to be really cool to be part of it," he told 99.5 Drum FM.

"I'm really looking forward to the view from the press box in the Saddeldome; that's a dream come true for me," confesseed Crosby. "I love calling the games with the Drumheller Dragons (but) the dream is to always move up and I think this will kind of feel like that."

Crosby loves the home of the Calgary Flames and can't believe that he will be broadcasting the Mac's final from there on New Year's Day.

"There's going to be a sizeable audience considering the final is going to be on the Shaw TV and anyone can watch it," he noted. "The first couple of shifts might be a little anxious for me; I think that's when I'll be overthinking things, but I think once I get comfortable in the surroundings there it's going to be a lot of fun."

The Mac's Major Midget Tournament features 25 boys and 10 girls teams from around the world. The first games faced off on Boxing Day at the Max Bell and Father David Bauer Arenas.