Badlands Hellraisers prepare for 2017 season

A valley roller derby team will have a busy schedule in the new year.

The Badlands Hellraisers will be attending the 'Naughty versus Nice' Tournament in Medicine Hat on January 7.

"Our 2015 season was more of a training season and getting to know the game," said Jake Van Beek, head coach of the roller derby team. "We went into 2016 with a lot more knowledge and we did way better."

The Badlands Hellraisers played a total of five games in 2016. They welcome five new skaters for the 2017 season.

"We've been doing weekly practices and we've had several guest coaches come down. We're really lucky to have some amazing skaters willing to make the drive to Drumheller on a Tuesday night and run our practice," he explained. "It's highly beneficial for the skaters to get some solid knowledge from good players."

They return to Medicine Hat on January 21 to play against the Foxy Rollers.

"That's our first game of the season," said Van Beek. "We've put in a lot of training, had a lot of great guest coaches out and I think that we're going to be a pretty impressive team."

The roller derby team plays the Edmonton Red City Rollers in April.

Van Beek added they are trying to schedule more games for the 2017 season.