Huxley native named player of the week

Canalta Hotels AJHL Player of the Week honours have been given to a Huxley native.
 
19 year old forward Ryley Smith of the OldS Grizzlies currently  leads the team in scoring with 16 goals and 24 assists.
 
Earlier last week he managed to get three goals and three assists in three games.
 
Huxley is approximately 86 kilometers northwest of Drumheller.
 
The Dragons will face Smith and the Olds Grizzlies on December 30 at 7p.m. in Olds.
 
99.5 Drum FM will ahve the broadcast starting with the pre game show at 6:45 that night.

