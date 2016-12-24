AJHL player spotlight: McKenzie Bauer

Three Hills native McKenzie Bauer is tearing up the ice in the AJHL.

Number 39 Bauer plays forward for the Camrose Kodiaks, and has 20 goals so far this season.

The Kodiak is excited about the rest of the 2017 season and thinks they have a shot to go for the Gas Drive Cup.

"I like our team, I think we've made some good moves, and I think we'll be able to make a push this year."

Bauer added growing up his favourite teams were the Philidelphia Flyers and the Calgary Flames.

Next year, the center plans to go to school for engineering.