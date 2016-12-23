Hockey Day coming back

The second annual Hockey Day in Drumheller is coming back.

The event on February 23 will run inside and outside the Memorial Arena.

"We're going to split the ice up and have free public skating on one half, and free shinny. The Drumheller Dragons will be there as well to skate with the kids," organizer Nathan Crosby explained.

He added that there will be street hockey and a barbeque outside. 99.5 Drum FM will be live on location handing out prizes.

"We are also going to be raising money for Fun Team hockey," Crosby said. "It's a free event, anyone can come down and skate, and play hockey, but we will be accepting donations."

The event will take place during the reading week break in February, so they are hoping for a big turnout of kids and adults alike.

Hockey Day in Drumheller is put on by 99.5 Drum FM and the Town of Drumheller.