St. Anthony's to host alumni game

St. Anthony's will host their seventh annual alumni basketball game on December 22.

"It's something our former students and graduates look forward too," Gavin Makse explained.

Makse added they usually organize the game around the holiday breaks, for the students that are in college, so they can still participate when they come home.

Any of the old players are welcome, from the first grad class to the ones who left the school last year.

"That's the beauty of this game, we allow for any of our former players, or coaches even, to participate in it. It's just a really fun game."

The girls alumni game will go at 6:00 p.m. and the boys will play at 7:30 p.m..