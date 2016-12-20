Dragons head into Christmas break with one-sided loss to Eagles

If there's a team in the AJHL in need of the Christmas break, it's the Drumheller Dragons.

Drumheller fell 8-3 to the Canmore Eagles at the Memorial Arena on Tuesday (Dec. 20), the banged-up Dragons fourth loss in a row.

Dragons goaltender Hunter Virostek made 30 saves in the loss, which drops their record to 15-16-4.

Game Summary:

Eagles forward Logan Ferguson got the first goal of the game, scoring on a wrist shot 8:27 into the hockey game.

Canmore added two more goals; a powerplay goal from forward Adam Tisdale with 10 minutes left in the first, and a short handed goal from forward Coy Prevost with just over four minutes left to make it 3-0.

Drumheller responded with 49 seconds left in the first thanks to an unassisted goal from defenceman Bradley Stonnell to cut the Eagle lead to 3-1.

The Eagles went up 4-1 just 78 seconds into the second period, again by Prevost.

The Dragons fought back with a goal from Stonnell on the powerplay with under seven minutes to go in the period, scored on a wrist shot to make it 4-2.

However, the Eagles took a commanding 6-2 lead late in the second with two quick goals from forward Braden Saretsky and defenceman Brett Stewart.

Canmore added two more early in the third period with a short handed goal from Tisdale and another from Stewart to make it 8-2 with just over 11 minutes remaining.

Dragons head coach Brian Curran was ejected from the game in the third and emotions rose on the ice following a fight between Slater Dykema of the Dragons and Kyle Pauls of the Eagles, both who received game misconducts.

Dragons forward Chad Hurtubise scored a short handed goal on the breakaway later in the third period, but that would be the last goal on home ice the Dragons would score in 2016.

Stats:

Shot (Periods): Dragons 26 (12-11-3), Eagles 38 (10-16-12)

Powerplay: Dragons 1/3, Eagles 2/7

Drumheller Equipment Sales & Rentals 3 Stars:

1. F Matt Forchuk (CANM)

2. F Coy Prevost (CANM)

3. D Brett Stewart (CANM)

Hardest Working Dragons: D Bradley Stonnell

Attendance: 530

The Dragons next game is Friday, December 30 in Olds as they take on the Grizzlys at the Sportsplex.

Game time is 7:00 p.m., live on Drum FM.

Their next home game is January 4 versus the Okotoks Oilers.