Curling underway in Drumheller

The Drumheller Curling club is off to a good start this season.

The club is seeing consistency in member numbers this year as the club prepares for a busy winter.

"We're excited about having 17 junior curlers here and they're all really gung ho about the season and we love the energy that they bring to the club," stated junior league rep Heather Little.

A junior bonspiel is scheduled for January 28 and is open to Drumheller kids as well as other area clubs.

"We have our ladies bonspiel coming up January 20 to 22 and then we also have a mixed bonspiel at the end of March," explained Little.

The club is also hosting Friday fun nights throughout the season. They held one this past Friday (December 16) and will be hosting another on January 13. These nights are reserved for people who want to try the sport and all skill levels are welcome to join for $5 per player.

"It's a great event to come out to and meet new people, socialize, learn a new sport or improve your existing skills," noted Little.

Anyone can drop in on a Friday fun night. Curling starts at 7:00 p.m..