DVSS Dynos girls reign supreme in basketball

DVSS Dynos junior girls basketball team picked up some hardware this weekend.

The grade 8 and 9 girls traveled to Three Hills for a tournament where they knocked off the Highwood Mustangs 45-41. They later defeated St. Joseph's Collegiate of Brooks in the second game of the tournament 31-26.

The Dyno's advanced to the final against Three Hills, where Drumheller defeated them in a close game 29-27. The girls placed first overall in the tournament.

Fans can cheer them on in their next home game on Tuesday, December 20 when they host Three Hills in a rematch. Gametime is 5:30 at DVSS gym.