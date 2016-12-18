Dragons silenced in back to back losses to Kodiaks

It was a tough weekend for the Drumheller Dragons against a South Division rival.

The banged-up Dragons dropped both games in a weekend home-and-home series with the Camrose Kodiaks.

The Kodiaks shut-out the Dragons 6-0 on Friday (Dec. 16) at the Drumheller Memorial Arena and skated to a 4-1 victory on Saturday (Dec. 17) at Encana Arena in Camrose.

Drumheller was swept by Camrose in the six game regular season series.

Friday's game in Drumheller:

Camrose jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period with goals from forwards Branden Voss, Cooper Johnson and Alex Mowbray.

The third goal chased Dragons goaltender Hunter Virostek out of the net, he was replaced by Dane Dow.

A strong start to the second period was needed if Drumheller was going to get back in the game, but Kodiaks forward Mackenzie Bauer scored shorthanded on a breakaway nearly four minutes to make it 4-0.

Dow made two highlight reel saves in the period and kept the game from getting out of hand.

However, with just over five minutes left in the period, forward Kyler Kupka scored on the powerplay to make it 5-0.

Kodiaks forward Ryan Hartman made it 6-0 midway through the third period which proved to be the final.

Camrose goaltender Patrick Gora made 29 saves for the shutout.

Saturday's game in Camrose:

The Dragons came out strong in the opening period, but Camrose got on the board first right after the media timeout. Forward Alex Mowbray scored on a wrist shot after the Dragons turned the puck over in their own end.

The Kodiaks made it 2-0 in the second period with 7:23 remaining after defenceman Joseph Tambasco scored shorthanded on a wrist shot.

It was the sixth shorthanded goal the Kodiaks have scored against the Dragons this year.

Drumheller finally broke Gora's shutout streak midway through the third period after forward Brett Campbell banged a loose puck to cut the Kodiak lead to 2-1.

However, Camrose put the game away with two powerplay goals late in the game from forwards Tate Coughlin and Josh Zablocki to make it 4-1.

Dow made 24 saves in the loss, dropping the Dragons record to 15-15-4.

The Dragons final game before Christmas goes Tuesday (Dec. 20) when they host the Canmore Eagles at the Memorial Arena.

Game time is 7:00 p.m.