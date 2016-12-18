Saints host tournaments

St. Anthony's School Saints Jr. boys basketball team have another reason to celebrate.

The school hosted an invitational basketball tournament Friday, which saw schools from Airdrie, Wheatland Crossing and Duchess.

St. Anthony's won all three of their games against the visitors and went on to win tournament.

The Saints defeated Wheatland Crossing 42-13 in the first game. They went on to beat Duchess 28-14 in the 2nd game and got a 41-21 victory over Airdrie in the final game.

The Jr. B Girls of St. Anthony's hosted an invitational tournament on Saturday with teams from Berry Creek, Rosemary and Airdrie.

The girls fell in a close game 22-21 against Berry Creek. Rosemary defeated them in the second game 26-22 and Airdire got the win in their third game of the day 22-9.

Berry Creek School went on to win the girls tournamnet.