Local man to head up golf in Alberta

A Drumheller golf nut is taking his passion to the provincial stage.

Tom Zariski, who already sat on the board of the Alberta Golf Association (AGA), has been elected that body's president for 2017.

Zariski was key to bringing the Alberta Mid Amateur golf championship to the valley this past summer.

"One of the reasons why courses basically give up some of their tee times for our championships is to get their course on the map," he explained. "When I talked to some of the people who came here they said 'Oh, I've got to come back: this course is crazy, but it's lots of fun and I'll be back."

Zariski, who was previously vice-president of the AGA, says growing the game is priority number one for him.

"Golf is actually the number one participant sport in Alberta," he told 99.5 Drum FM. "Even though golf has had a bit of a downturn there's still lots of people playing the game. That being said, we want to grow the game."

The AGA has 200 member clubs and 50,000 individual members. It runs 25 provincial championships and qualifying tournaments each year and also administers the rules of golf in Alberta, including amateur status, handicapping and course rating.

"I'm obviously fairly enthusiastic about golf," joked Zariski, who tries to play every day when the weather allows. "I know we're looking at diversity in golf: there's a growing ethnic population in Alberta, some of whom are taking up golf."

It's estimated around 300,000 Albertans are active golfers. More on the state of golf in this province can be found at www.albertagolf.org.