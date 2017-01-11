Proper Plant Nutrition Is The Key To Higher Yields

  • Print
Plants need proper nutrition just like we all do to grow and live properly.

That's the focus of Dan Owen, the Product Innovation Manager with ATP Nutrition, who took part in the annual Farm Forum Event in Calgary last week.


dan owen atp nutrition dec7 2016 002
ATP Nutrition showed through a series of interactive displays how their crop science works to increase yields.

Owen says making sure plants are well fed has nothing to do with genetic modification.

"No we're not talking about a GMO. Basically it's the same thing as you or I. If we eat a sandwich it has zinc, it has magnesium, it has manganese in it. We're doing the same thing with plants."

Owen says unfortunately plant nutrition usually gets overlooked when it comes to high yielding crops, mainly because of finances.



